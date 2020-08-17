Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jerusalem

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli police for allegedly stabbing a border guard in Jerusalem late Monday, Anadolu reports.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the border guard sustained a moderate injury and was hospitalized.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said police did not allow its crews to reach the Palestinian as he laid on the ground bleeding near Bab Hutta, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, according to Wafa News Agency.

Israeli forces also shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem earlier today.

In a statement, the Israeli police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.

According to the statement, the Palestinian man was moderately injured.

READ: Israel forces Palestinian family to demolish their home or risk hefty fines