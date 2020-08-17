Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in Jerusalem

August 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces gather at Lion's gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on 17 August 2020 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli security forces gather at Lion's gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on 17 August 2020 [AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 17, 2020 at 9:38 pm

A Palestinian youth was shot dead by Israeli police for allegedly stabbing a border guard in Jerusalem late Monday, Anadolu reports.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the border guard sustained a moderate injury and was hospitalized.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said police did not allow its crews to reach the Palestinian as he laid on the ground bleeding near Bab Hutta, one of the gates leading to Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City, according to Wafa News Agency.

Israeli forces also shot and injured a deaf Palestinian at a military checkpoint in Jerusalem earlier today.

In a statement, the Israeli police said a 60-year-old Palestinian did not heed orders to stop, prompting soldiers to shoot him at the Qalandia checkpoint between Jerusalem and Ramallah city.

According to the statement, the Palestinian man was moderately injured.

READ: Israel forces Palestinian family to demolish their home or risk hefty fines 

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments