PA: Our envoy will never return to the UAE

Secretary of Fatah Central Committee, Jibril Al-Rajoub, said yesterday that the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) ambassador had left the UAE and will not return, Anadolu reported.

His remarks came during an interview with Al Jazeera news network on Saturday. “Our ambassador has left the UAE and will never return back to it,” he said

He added: “Mohamed Dahlan, the dismissed Fatah leader [who lives in the UAE], is part of the normalisation deal between the UAE and Israel.”

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced a peace deal between the UAE and Israel brokered by Washington.

Abu Dhabi said the deal was an effort to stave of Tel Aviv’s planned annexation of the occupied West Bank, however, opponents believe normalisation efforts have been in the offing for many years as Israeli officials have made official visits to the UAE and attended conferences in the country which had no diplomatic of other ties with the occupation state.