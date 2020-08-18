Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel court releases BDS activist Mahmoud Nawajaa

August 18, 2020 at 11:21 am | Published in: BDS, International Organisations, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinians in the West Bank protests for the release of Palestinian Coordinator of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) Mahmoud Nawajaa, detained in Israel on 11 August 2020 [İssam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
Palestinians in the West Bank protests for the release of Palestinian Coordinator of Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement (BDS) Mahmoud Nawajaa, detained in Israel on 11 August 2020 [İssam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
 August 18, 2020 at 11:21 am

An Israeli court yesterday released that Mahmoud Nawajaa, the general coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) in Palestine should be released.

Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a press statement that the Salem Military Court, in the northern occupied West Bank, released Nawajaa without condition.

Nawajaa was arrested from his home in Ramallah on 30 July and charged with belonging to an illegal party and providing services to it, according to Addameer.

The BDS movement says that it seeks “to achieve freedom, justice and equality, and works to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

Its achievements on the international stage have forced Israel to set up a ministry which aims to stop its growth and counter its initiatives.

From fighting BDS to fighting delegitimisation: Israel’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs code for battling accountability

Categories
BDSInternational OrganisationsIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments