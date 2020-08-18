Israel court releases BDS activist Mahmoud Nawajaa

An Israeli court yesterday released that Mahmoud Nawajaa, the general coordinator of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement (BDS) in Palestine should be released.

Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association said in a press statement that the Salem Military Court, in the northern occupied West Bank, released Nawajaa without condition.

Nawajaa was arrested from his home in Ramallah on 30 July and charged with belonging to an illegal party and providing services to it, according to Addameer.

The BDS movement says that it seeks “to achieve freedom, justice and equality, and works to protect the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people.”

Its achievements on the international stage have forced Israel to set up a ministry which aims to stop its growth and counter its initiatives.

