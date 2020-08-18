Lebanon mourns firefighters who perished in Beirut blast

A funeral was held yesterday for the three Lebanese firefighters who lost their lives in the Beirut blast earlier this month, Getty reported.

Thirty-seven-year-old Charbel Karam, 27-year-old Najb Hitti and his 22-year-old cousin Charbel Hitti were carried to church during their funeral service in their hometown of Qartaba.

Their families had requested attendees wear white and celebrate the men’s lives.

The three men died along with seven other firefighters while trying to put out a fire that broke out at Beirut port before a warehouse exploded on 4 August, devastating the capital city.

The remains of Najib and Charbel were found on 13 August, but the family refused to bury them until the body of Charbel Karam was found. His remains were recovered two days later.

