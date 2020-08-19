Egypt to increase consular services’ fees

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi yesterday ordered an increase in consular services’ fees at the country’s embassies worldwide, as well as a change in the fees’ collection systems.

The decision included cancelling presidential decree No. 339 for 1993, which stipulates reducing consular fees abroad for the issuance of ordinary passports.

The decree stipulated that a fee of 430 Egyptian pounds ($26.29) be charged for the issuance of marriage certificates, and 120 Egyptian pounds ($7.53) for all consular services related to real estate and movable property, “including selling, exchanging or declaration of ownership”.

It also included a fee of 105 Egyptian pounds ($6.59) for verifications and translations of official documents. Issuance of regular passports will cost 180 Egyptian pounds ($11.29) for all citizens, while it will be offered for free for students, according to the decree.

“The cost of single and multiple entry visas for tourists stand at 25 and 115 pounds ($1.57 and $7.21) respectively, while non-tourist single entry entry visas will cost 125 pounds ($7.84), 200 pounds ($12.55) for multiple entry visas,” the decree read.

READ: Egypt unemployment rate rises to 9.6%