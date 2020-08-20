Turkey sends military reinforcements into Syria’s Idlib

Turkey has sent military reinforcements into the Idlib governorate in northern Syria, following escalation by the Syrian regime of President Bashar Al-Assad and Russia in the region.

According to media reports, the Turkish army reinforcements entered through the Kafrlossin border crossing, north of Idlib, and included tanks and heavy artillery in addition to various military vehicles.

The reports stated that six convoys headed towards the Turkish observation points deployed in the Idlib countryside, coinciding with the renewed Russian airstrikes in the area.

Turkish media outlets have documented the entry of 23 Turkish convoys into northern Syria since the beginning of this month, comprising a large number of heavy military vehicles, tanks, armoured vehicles, ammunition trucks and logistical equipment.

On Tuesday, Russian warplanes carried out more than 16 raids in the Idlib countryside, hours after a failed infiltration attempt by the Syrian regime’s forces into the region.

