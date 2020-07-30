Turkey vows to respond to attacks on its forces in Syria’s Idlib 

Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, said his country will continue to respond, within its legitimate right to self-defence, to any attack against its forces carried out by the Syrian regime or any other terrorist organisation.

Speaking at a press conference on Turkey’s defence strategy and the latest developments in the region, Akar said that Ankara respects the territorial integrity of its neighbours, including Syria and has no problem with either the Kurds nor any other nationality in the region.

He pointed out that just as Daesh does not represent Muslims, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the autonomous administration do not represent the Kurds.

“The Kurds are our brothers, and our only struggle is against SDF and the rest of the terrorist organisations,” the minister said, adding that Turkey continues to strive for a lasting peace in Syria.

Turkey wants to see a civil and democratic Syria with a unified political entity, he said.

READ: Backlash as Turkey MP targets ‘successful’ Syria refugee