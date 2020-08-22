Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey asks INTERPOL to arrest Mohammed Dahlan

August 22, 2020
Image of Mohamed Dahlan [Gaza1News/Facebook]
 August 22, 2020 at 3:25 pm

The Turkish government asked the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to arrest former Fatah leader Mohammad Dahlan for running an espionage network in Turkey, TRT reported on Friday.

Dahlan is a security advisor for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Zayed, who announced the normalisation of ties with Israel last week.

According to TRT, the Turkish Public Prosecutor added Dahlan to the list of most wanted criminals in Turkey and announced a reward worth ten million Turkish Liras ($385,000) for arresting him.

TRT reported, according to the Turkish Public Prosecutor, that a witness referred to as “Bowraz” said that two Emiratis, Samir Samih Shaaban, and Zakif Yusuf Hassan, spied on Egyptians and Palestinians in Turkey for Dahlan.

Turkey accuses Dahlan of involvement in the botched coup attempt of July 2016.

In November 2019, Ankara issued an INTERPOL red notice for Dahlan after acquiring evidence related to his involvement in issues affecting Turkey’s national security.

