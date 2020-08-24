Palestinian prisoner with amputated hand completes 18 years in Israel prison

Palestinian prisoner with amputee, Jamal Abul-Hijaa, has now spent 18 consecutive years in Israeli prisons, including ten years spent in solitary confinement, Al-Watan Voice reported yesterday.

Abul-Haijaa, 61, was arrested on 26 August 2002, interrogated and harshly tortured for two months and then accused of leading Al-Qassam Brigades in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

He was also accused of planning attacks that caused the death of several Israelis and sentenced to nine life terms plus 20 years.

Israeli occupation forces hit him with an explosive bullet in his left hand in March 2002 during the notorious Israeli siege of Jenin. His hand had to be amputated as a result. He was ordered to turn himself in to the Israeli occupation authorities during the siege, but he refused.

Hamas: Detention of Sheikh Salah aims to obstruct his defence of Jerusalem

Later in 2002, he was arrested and immediately sent to solitary confinement and subject to harsh interrogation and torture.

He was released from his solitary confinement after a 28-day hunger strike carried out by prisoners.

Following his detention, the Israeli occupation arrested his two sons Asem and Abdul-Salam along with his wife, who remained under administrative detention for nine months.

In March 2003, Israeli occupation forces killed his son Hamza.