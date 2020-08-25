Lebanon discovers 25 containers of dangerous materials in Beirut port

The Lebanese army announced yesterday that its teams have discovered 25 containers of dihydrogen monoxide (hydric acid) and 54 containers of other dangerous materials in Beirut port, Anadolu reported.

The army said in a statement that its specialised teams, in cooperation with a French experts, investigated the port area during the period between 14-22 August, noting that the materials were “treated according to scientific means and safe methods”.

The army’s announcement is the first of its kind since the huge explosion that occurred in the port on 4 August, killed more than 178 people and wounded more than 6,000 others.

The explosion prompted the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab to resign.

READ: How long will Lebanon and Iraq tolerate militias which undermine national sovereignty?