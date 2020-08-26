Sudan: Anti-normalisation protest at UAE Embassy 

Sudanese citizens demonstrated in front of the UAE Embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday in protest against the normalisation agreement between the Gulf State and Israel. The protest was organised by the Sudanese Association for Rights, Freedoms and Social Justice.

“We are protesting to show the world that Sudan will never succumb to normalisation,” Saja Mohammed told Anadolu Agency. “Arab and Islamic people everywhere will not allow [the UAE] to normalise relations with Israel.”

The protestor added that even if governments normalise relations with the Zionists who kill Muslims, ordinary people will never accept it. “Jerusalem is the cause of all Muslims, and we are all by the side of the Palestinian people. We are protesting now to confirm that position.” She rejected any official Sudanese attempts to normalise relations with the occupation state.

Another protester, Mohammed Al-Fadl, told Anadolu that the young people who participated in the December Revolution will never accept normalisation. “The ‘Deal of the Century’, which is designed to rearrange the map of the Middle East, will be in vain.”

READ: Israel Mossad chief meets top Sudan official in UAE

The demonstration came after the UAE announced on 13 August its establishment of official relations with Israel. The Palestinian leadership described the move as an act of “betrayal to Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian cause.”

Meanwhile, reports in the Sudanese media claim that Foreign Ministry spokesperson Haidar Badawi Al-Sadiq has called for the “unveiling of what is going on in secret regarding Sudan’s relations with Israel.”

It is telling that the Foreign Ministry dismissed Al-Sadiq hours after he made his comment. “Sudanese relations with Israel were not discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in any way,” it claimed.