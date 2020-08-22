Israel Mossad chief meets top Sudan official in UAE

Israeli Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen met secretly with Deputy Head of Sudan Sovereignty Council Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, The New Arab revealed on Friday.

Reporting sources, The New Arab said that senior UAE officials attended the meeting, which was organised by the Gulf State.

The UAE officials included the country’s National Security Advisor Tahnoun Bin Zayed, the London-based news website said, pointing out Sudanese eagerness to promote its relations with Israel.

Lieutenant General Dagalo, who is also known as Hemeti, arrived in the UAE covertly on a private aircraft.

Dagalo discussed several measures with the Israeli official, including normalising ties, starting commercial relations, and working toward an official announcement of full normalisation.

The sources said that the Sudanese condition for reaching a normalisation agreement is that Israel starts working to remove Sudan’s name from the US list of the states that sponsor terror.

According to the sources, the UAE is playing a big role in accelerating enthusiasm of the Arab states and officials towards creating open ties with Israel.