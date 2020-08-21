Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Sadiq Al-Mahdi: Sudan will not accept Israel-US normalisation plot

August 21, 2020 at 11:37 am | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Sudan, US
Sudanese top opposition leader and former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi attends Friday prayers at a mosque linked to his National Umma Party in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on 14 June 2019. [YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images]
Sudanese top opposition leader and former premier Sadiq al-Mahdi attends Friday prayers at a mosque linked to his National Umma Party in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman on 14 June 2019. [YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images]
 August 21, 2020 at 11:37 am

Leader of the Sudanese National Umma Party, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has said that the Sudanese people will not accept normalising relations with Israel, describing the UAE-Israel normalisation agreement as “a conspiracy” by US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the Palestinian people and their cause.

“The Sudanese people with all its political components stand with the Palestinian people and salute their steadfastness in the face of injustice and occupation,” Al-Mahdi said during a telephone call with Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Supreme Judge of Palestine and the Palestinian president’s advisor on religious affairs and Islamic relations.

Al-Mahdi said, “The Palestinian cause is our national, religious and international cause,” adding that the National Umma Party will harness all its capabilities to support the Palestinian people and confront plots promoting normalisation.

READ: Netanyahu intends to visit UAE before end of 2020

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsSudanUS
Show Comments
Show Comments