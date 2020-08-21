Sadiq Al-Mahdi: Sudan will not accept Israel-US normalisation plot

Leader of the Sudanese National Umma Party, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has said that the Sudanese people will not accept normalising relations with Israel, describing the UAE-Israel normalisation agreement as “a conspiracy” by US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against the Palestinian people and their cause.

“The Sudanese people with all its political components stand with the Palestinian people and salute their steadfastness in the face of injustice and occupation,” Al-Mahdi said during a telephone call with Dr. Mahmoud Al-Habbash, the Supreme Judge of Palestine and the Palestinian president’s advisor on religious affairs and Islamic relations.

Al-Mahdi said, “The Palestinian cause is our national, religious and international cause,” adding that the National Umma Party will harness all its capabilities to support the Palestinian people and confront plots promoting normalisation.

