Egypt PM: COVID-19 cases on the rise, warns of second wave

Measures must be tightened in Egypt to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the prospect of a second wave of the deadly disease, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said during a Cabinet Council meeting.

Madbouli added that strict measures would enable the country to avoid a new wave of the pandemic and a jump in the infection and death rates as has happened in other countries.

He urged that quarantine hospitals continue to operate and provide medical services to patients.

Health Minister Hala Zayed said people’s false feeling of safety on grounds of an assumption that the pandemic is over could lead them to stop adhering to preventive measures, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, which could result in a second wave.

The minister also noted that discovering a vaccine against the coronavirus will not eliminate infections completely but will decrease the chances of infection and help cure those affected.

READ: Egypt’s isolation hospitals reopen in preparation for second coronavirus wave