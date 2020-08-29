Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi envoy discusses Lebanon developments with Geagea

August 29, 2020 at 2:25 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
executive chairman of the Lebanese Forces, a Christian political party in Lebanon
Samir Geagea, the former executive chairman of the Lebanese Forces, a Christian political party in Lebanon, 15 April 2016
 August 29, 2020 at 2:25 pm

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Walid Bukhari held talks Saturday in Beirut with the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, Anadolu Agency reports.

The discussions dwelt on the domestic situation in Lebanon and regional developments, the official Lebanese news agency said, without giving any further details.

Saturday’s meeting comes amid a deep political crisis in Lebanon following an explosion at the Beirut port earlier this month, which shook the country to its core.

Saudi Arabia, along with a number of Arab and foreign countries, has refrained from providing support to Lebanon as a sign of dissatisfaction with the government of Hassan Diab.

Diab’s government, which has been accused of allying with Shia group Hezbollah, has resigned amid rising public anger in the wake of the port blast.

