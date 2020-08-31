Israeli delegation plane will fly over Saudi airspace to UAE

An airliner carrying Israeli and US delegations to the UAE on Monday will fly over Saudi Arabia, according to a source familiar with the itinerary, in what would be the first publicly acknowledged entry of an Israeli plane into Saudi air space, reported Reuters.

Israel’s flag carrier El Al will bring aides to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – along with travelling journalists – to Abu Dhabi for talks meant to put final touches on a pact establishing open relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Asked if the plane would fly over Saudi Arabia in order to manage its planned three hour and 20 minute flight time, the source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality pending an official announcement of the route, said: “Yes.”

The four countries and El Al have declined to comment on the route.

The US-brokered deal between the UAE and Israel has raised speculation that other US-backed Gulf Arab countries might follow. A senior member of the Saudi royal family said this month that Riyadh would only normalise ties with Israel after the creation of a Palestinian state.

In 2018, Netanyahu made a surprise visit to Oman on a tight schedule that suggested his plane would have had to fly over Saudi Arabia. He and his aides refused to provide any details on that route.

