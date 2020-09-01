Saudi removes top commander in Yemen war

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz has sacked the commander in charge of the coalition forces waging war on Yemen amid an investigation into corruption, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The royal decree issued today stated that commander of the Joint Forces, Prince Fahd Bin Turki, was dismissed along with his son, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Fahd, who was deputy governor of Al-Jouf region.

The decision was based on a referral from the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) to Nazaha, the anti-corruption committee, to investigate “suspicious financial transactions at the defence ministry”, according to the decree. Prince Fahd will be replaced by Lieutenant General Mutlaq Bin Salim.

Four other military officials were also placed under investigation.

However, according to a prominent Saudi whistle-blower known only as Mujtahidd, Prince Fahd was arrested after it was thought some of his actions were a prelude to a coup against MBS. He added that new arrests are expected in the ranks of the royal family and military.

اعتقال فهد بن تركي (قائد القوات المشتركة) بعد أن فسر ابن سلمان بعض تصرفاته أنها مقدمة لانقلاب عليه من خلال القوات التي تخضع له، ويؤيد ذلك اعتقال ابنه نائب أمير الجوف معه ومجموعة من كبار الضباط لن تكون هذه الأخيرة، ومن المتوقع اعتقالات جديدة في صفوف آل سعود والعسكرييين — مجتهد (@mujtahidd) August 31, 2020

The Saudi crown prince has previously launched anti-corruption purge in the kingdom in 2017 which saw hundreds of royals, ministers and businessmen imprisoned in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in what was widely interpreted as a means to side-line potential rivals and to consolidate power. In March nearly 300 public servants, including military officers, were arrested in another crackdown against corruption.

