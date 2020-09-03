Gaza records 98 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Some 98 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Gaza Strip, a report by the Palestinian Ministry of Health said.

The report said that a total of 581 people have contracted the deadly virus in the Strip. They include 500 active cases, the report said, 463 of which are from the community and 37 from the quarantine centres.

Some 76 people recovered and five died, it added, all of whom suffered serious diseases prior to being infected with coronavirus.

The ministry said it is still looking for possible cases in the community from those who mixed with infected people.

Authorities have imposed a full or partial curfew across the Gaza Strip since 24 August, following the diagnosis of the first case of COVID-19 in the community.

It is worth noting that the Gaza Strip has been under a strict Israeli blockade for over 14 consecutive years, however, under pressure from the Palestinian resistance, Israel agreed to allow the entry of medical equipment necessarily needed for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

