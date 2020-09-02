Gaza gets device to test 20,000 suspected coronavirus cases [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza gets device to test 20,000 suspected coronavirus cases [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Gaza gets device to test 20,000 suspected coronavirus cases [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

The Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that it had detected new cases of the coronavirus in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the number of active infections is currently 402, all from within the general population, the highest number since the coronavirus epidemic hit the Strip.

The Ministry of Health and security services in the Gaza Strip continue to close large areas and quarantine some buildings and people who have been in contact with confirmed cases in an attempt to contain the crisis.

Yesterday, the ministry received equipment to test 20,000 swabs as part of the recent understandings that took place and with the support of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, costing $150,000.

This device will contribute to detecting and testing suspected coronavirus cases, especially with the spread of the virus inside the Gaza Strip

It noted that it is still in the stage of containing the epidemic and stopping the outbreak. The ministry stated that this is a sensitive stage that requires stopping all movement except for absolute necessity and in accordance with the strict preventive measures.