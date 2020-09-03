Israel arrests Jordan man who swam to Eilat

Israeli police yesterday arrested a Jordanian man who swam to the southern city of Eilat, local media reported.

According to Israeli media outlets, the man crossed the maritime border between Jordan and Israel and was arrested upon his arrival in Eilat.

The Israeli police said in a statement that its forces had deployed in Eilat after reporting a “suspected security incident”. The city’s beach was briefly emptied as a result.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that its embassy in Tel Aviv is following up with the Israeli authorities on the incident, noting that the man, who is believed to be a diver, is currently “under investigation”.

