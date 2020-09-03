Israel arrests Jordan man who swam to Eilat

Portuguese / Spanish / English

September 3, 2020 at 10:59 am | Published in: Israel, Jordan, Middle East, News
A picture shows the empty Red Sea shore in the southern Israeli resort city of Eilat on 17 April 2020 amid the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. [MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israeli police yesterday arrested a Jordanian man who swam to the southern city of Eilat, local media reported.

According to Israeli media outlets, the man crossed the maritime border between Jordan and Israel and was arrested upon his arrival in Eilat.

The Israeli police said in a statement that its forces had deployed in Eilat after reporting a “suspected security incident”. The city’s beach was briefly emptied as a result.

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that its embassy in Tel Aviv is following up with the Israeli authorities on the incident, noting that the man, who is believed to be a diver, is currently “under investigation”.

