Israel: 30 accused of gang raping minor in Eilat hotel

Thirty Israelis gang-raped a minor in a hotel in the city of Eilat, south of Israel, according to details published for the first time yesterday.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that about 30 young men took turns raping the 16-year-old girl in a hotel room in Eilat last week.

The newspaper said that the Israeli police arrested two suspects, indicating that the victim filed a complaint with the police on Friday saying she was gang raped on Wednesday last week.

The published details of the mass rape sparked a wave of anger in Israeli political and human rights circles.

The newspaper reported that the preliminary investigation found that the girl went on a trip with a friend to Eilat, where they met other friends.

“They started drinking alcohol, and at one point, the girl went to one of the rooms to use the toilet, and in that same room she was raped by dozens of men who took turns assaulting her,” she said.

Yedioth Ahronoth stated that one of the defendants, a 27-year-old from northern Israel, was exchanging messages with the girl.

“In one of the messages, this person said that he had a video tape of the rape,” the newspaper added.

The newspaper pointed out that the large number of suspects prompted the police to form an “investigation team for this case.”