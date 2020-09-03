Portuguese / Spanish / English

Libya: New mass grave found in Tarhuna

September 3, 2020 at 10:06 am | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Bodies are found in a number of mass graves in Tarhuna after the province liberated from the militia loyal to Khalifa Haftar, in Libya on June 11, 2020 [Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency]
The Libyan government yesterday announced the discovery of a new mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital Tripoli, which it linked to the militias of renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

In a statement the Director of the Information Office of the Public Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons, Abdulaziz Al-Jaafari, said: “The authority’s search teams managed to discover a mass grave on Wednesday in Tarhuna.”

“The cemetery contains an unknown number of bodies, and search teams have recovered two bodies so far.”

According to official Libyan sources, Haftar’s militia and forces loyal to it committed war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, during the period from April 2019 until June 2020.

On 16 July, the Public Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced that 226 bodies had been found in mass graves in Tarhuna since 5 June.

