Libya army: Haftar's militia launched 6 Grad rockets at our forces

The Libyan Army announced that militias linked to renegade General Khalifa Haftar launched six Grad rockets at its headquarters west of the northern city of Sirte, in the second breach of the armistice within three days.

In a statement Libyan Army spokesman, Colonel Mohammed Qununu, said: “At 00:06 (22:06 GMT on Tuesday evening), our forces detected an expected breach of the ceasefire declaration, the second of its kind in less than 72 hours.”

“Haftar’s terrorist militia fired 6 Grad rockets towards the sites of our forces’ headquarters, west of Sirte.”

He explained that the Libyan army is fully ready and waiting for the instructions of the supreme leader Fayez Al-Sarraj to deal with and respond to the sources of the fire at the appropriate time and place. On 27 August, the Libyan army announced the first violation of the ceasefire, as the militia of Haftar fired more than 12 missiles at the Libyan Army’s camp, west of Sirte.

Haftar’s militia spokesman, Ahmed Al-Mismari, claimed that the ceasefire had not been violated, claiming that the goal of the Libyan government’s claim was to cover up the Tripoli demonstrations.

A ceasefire was reached on 21 August, according to two statements by the opposing Libyan government’s Presidency Council and the Tobruk House of Representatives in support of Haftar, which is fighting the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Al-Sarraj for legitimacy and authority in the oil-rich country.

