SOHR: 16 pro-Iran fighters killed in ‘Israel strikes on Syria’

At least 16 pro-Iranian militants were killed yesterday in strikes, thought to be by Israel, on eastern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The rights group said that an Israeli aircraft targeted the sites of the Iranian forces and their militia in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, which resulted in the death of 16 fighters.

SOHR Direct Rami Abdulrahman said those killed belonged to “Iraqi factions loyal to Tehran, and seven of them were killed on the outskirts of Mayadin town, while the other nine died in the strikes south of Abu Kamal in Deir Ez-Zor governorate.”

“A site belonging to the Iraqi Hezbollah militia, located 5 kilometres from Al-Rahba Castle on the outskirts of Mayadin, in the eastern countryside of Deir Ez-Zor, was targeted, which resulted in the killing of 7 militia members,” SOHR reported.

It also indicated that “the death toll is expected to rise because of the wounded, some of whom are in critical conditions, in addition to information about other casualties.”

Last night, the Israeli Air Force bombed a military airport in central Syria. The official Syrian News Agency (SANA) confirmed that the regime’s air defences responded to the missiles and “felled most of them” reporting only “limited” material damage.

