Gaza reports 162 new coronavirus cases

Palestinian health authorities confirmed 162 new infections from the coronavirus pandemic in the blockaded Gaza Strip on Sunday.

In a statement, the Gaza’s Health Ministry said the enclave’s tally rose to 969 confirmed cases, including seven deaths and 89 recoveries.

“The number of active cases in Gaza rose to 873,” the ministry said, calling on residents to abide by health protocols to help stem the virus’ spread in the strip.

Overall in Palestine, the Health Ministry registered five fatalities, 433 infections and 224 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The ministry said the total count in the Palestinian territories rose to 33,250 cases, including 198 deaths, and 22,586 recoveries.

The Gaza Strip is home to two million Palestinians in cities, towns and refugee camps squeezed within an area of 360 square km (139 square miles), with its borders sealed off by neighbouring Israel and Egypt.

Authorities have imposed a full or partial curfew across the Gaza Strip since 24 August, following the diagnosis of the first case of COVID-19 in the community.

It is worth noting that the Gaza Strip has been under a strict Israeli blockade for over 14 consecutive years, however, under pressure from the Palestinian resistance, Israel agreed to allow the entry of medical equipment necessarily needed for testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

