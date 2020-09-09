Heavy rains cause road disruption in Algeria

Torrential rains in the Algerian capital have paralyzed traffic across the city, local media reported yesterday.

Locals told the media that the rains had led to “congestion across Algiers’ main roads network, as well as a number of accidents”.

“The water inundated tunnels, residential buildings and shops in a number of the city’s neighbourhoods, restricting people’s movement around the city,” locals added.

Social media activists blamed the local authorities for “not making the necessary preparations ahead of the autumn rains.” But the local authorities said they had warned of “severe weather disturbances until midday on Tuesday”.

