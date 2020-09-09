Sudan launches emergency appeal for flood relief 

Sudan’s permanent delegation at the United Nations in Geneva has launched an emergency appeal for flood relief. The Sudanese permanent deputy in Geneva, Ali Ben Abi Taleb Abderrahman, met with officials from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC), the Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Swiss Red Cross on Monday.

Abderrahman announced that the IFRC is donating $500,000 in response to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan. He added that the Swiss Red Cross also decided to back the humanitarian effort to ease the flood crisis in coordination with the Sudanese Red Cross.

According to the Interior Ministry in Khartoum, 102 people have been killed in floods since the start of the seasonal rains in June. A further 46 have been injured while 67,000 homes have been damaged.

Flooding on the Blue Nile and White Nile, the confluence of which is in Khartoum, has destroyed more than 5,000 homes in neighbourhoods along the riverbanks, the authorities have confirmed.

Seasonal rains in Sudan start in June and normally continue until October. While flooding is relatively normal at this time, the scale of the current disaster has not been seen for 100 years. A state of emergency has been declared.