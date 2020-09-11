Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iranian official says Bahrain-Israel normalisation deal a great betrayal

September 11, 2020 at 11:16 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Bahrain, Iran, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
Iranian politician Hossein Amir-Abdollahian - [Flickr]
Iranian politician Hossein Amir-Abdollahian [Flickr]
 September 11, 2020 at 11:16 pm

The agreement between Israel and Bahrain is a great betrayal to the Islamic cause and Palestinians, tweeted a special adviser on international affairs to the speaker of Iran’s parliament, in reaction to a Friday deal between the two states on establishing diplomatic relations, Reuters reported.

“The imprudent leaders in UAE, #Bahrain must not pave the way for the Zionist schemes. They should learn lessons from history. Tomorrow is late! The US lifeline has worn out for years” tweeted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, also a former deputy foreign minister.

The ‘peace’ agreement was finalised during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

The agreement has been hailed as a “historic breakthrough” that it said would further peace in the region.

READ: Israel, Bahrain fully normalise diplomatic relations

Categories
Asia & AmericasBahrainIranIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineUS
Show Comments
Show Comments