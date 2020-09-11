Israel, Bahrain fully normalise diplomatic relations

Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations on Friday in a second breakthrough between Israel and its Arab neighbors after it normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates last month, Anadolu Agency reports.

The latest agreement was finalised during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

The statement hailed the agreement as a “historic breakthrough” that it said would further peace in the region.

“Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region,” it said.

READ: UAE will collaborate with Israel’s largest hospital to promote healthcare technology