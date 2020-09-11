Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel, Bahrain fully normalise diplomatic relations

September 11, 2020 at 6:38 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Bahrain, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, US
(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 11, 2020 shows a Bahraini man waving a national flag (L) in the capital Manama on March 22, 2011, and an Israeli man holding his country's national flag on January 24, 2017. - US President and Israel premier announced on September 11, 2020, a normalisation deal between Bahrain and Israel. (Photos by JOSEPH EID and JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH EID,JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Israel and Bahrain agreed to establish full diplomatic relations on Friday in a second breakthrough between Israel and its Arab neighbors after it normalized ties with the United Arab Emirates last month, Anadolu Agency reports.

The latest agreement was finalised during a telephone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, according to a joint US-Bahrain-Israel statement published on Twitter by US President Donald Trump.

The statement hailed the agreement as a “historic breakthrough” that it said would further peace in the region.

“Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security and prosperity in the region,” it said.

