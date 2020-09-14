Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

2 die of tuberculosis in Syria regime prison

September 14, 2020 at 9:43 am | Published in: Middle East, News, Syria
Volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent tend to a woman suffering from tuberculosis in an ambulance in Douma on the third night of evacuations from the besieged rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the capital Damascus late on 28 December 2017. [AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP via Getty Images]
Volunteers from the Syrian Arab Red Crescent tend to a woman suffering from tuberculosis in an ambulance in Douma on the third night of evacuations from the besieged rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the capital Damascus late on 28 December 2017. [AMER ALMOHIBANY/AFP via Getty Images]
 September 14, 2020 at 9:43 am

Two detainees have died of tuberculosis inside a prison run by the Syrian regime’s security forces in Raqqa governorate.

Local sources said yesterday that the two detainees died inside the Maadan prison to the east of Raqqa governorate after catching tuberculosis, pointing out that the regime’s intelligence services transferred their bodies to the city hospital where they were placed in the mortuary.

The Al-Khabur network reported that various infectious diseases, including hepatitis and tuberculosis, have spread in Syrian regime prisons in the towns of Sabkha and Maadan amid an acute shortage of health and medical care.

It noted that the Syrian regime’s intelligence services run ten detention centres in the outskirts of Raqqa governorate.

A majority of the detainees are from the city of Raqqa and the western countryside of Deir Ez-Zor who were arrested for joining the Free Syrian Army or Daesh.

READ: Bomb attacks injures 21 civilians in Syria

Categories
Middle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Show Comments