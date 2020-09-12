Bomb attacks injures 21 civilians in Syria

At least 21 people were injured in two bomb attacks in Ras al-Ayn, northeastern Syria, local security sources said today, Anadolu Agency reports.

The explosives detonated near the town post office, according to the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

At least 21 people, mostly children and women, were injured in the attack and referred to the closest hospital.

Just after the blast, an explosives-laden motorbike exploded near the town’s entrance, where no casualties were reported.

