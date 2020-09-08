Syria: 116 suicides recorded since January 

The director of Syria’s General Authority of Forensic Medicine (GAFM) has said that as many as 116 suicides have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the year, including 18 cases involving minors.

Dr Zahir Hajo explained that 86 of the victims were males. He added that he expects the figure to rise above last year’s total of 124 recorded cases.

According to the Syrian official, the highest number of suicides were reported in the governorate of Aleppo with 23 cases, followed by the governorates of Damascus and Latakia, with 18 cases each. The city of Damascus and Homs had 14 cases; Hama 10; Sweida nine; Tartous seven; Daraa two; and Quneitra one.

