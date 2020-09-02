WFP: Over 9.3 Syrians are food insecure

The World Food Program (WFP) yesterday warned that without urgent assistance over 2.2 million Syrians are at risk of slipping further into hunger and poverty.

The UN agency said on Twitter that in May “a record 9.3 million people in Syria were food insecure, as spiralling prices and the novel coronavirus pandemic compound the damage of the country’s nine-year war.”

A record 9⃣.3⃣ million people in #Syria are food insecure, & without urgent help 2.2 million more could slip further into hunger & poverty. Food from @WFP is critical to help families who have nothing left after years of conflict & while food prices have reached record highs. pic.twitter.com/eEbx2IRqEk — WFP Syria (@WFP_Syria) August 31, 2020

It further revealed that it was afraid of a new record in the number of people suffering from food insecurity in Syria due to the severe economic crisis in the country, which caused a significant increase in the prices of foodstuffs.

According to the organisation, in April food prices increased 107 per cent when compared to the same period a year earlier, due to the economic crisis in neighbouring Lebanon and the outbreak of the novel coronavirus that exacerbated the situation.

The majority of Syrians live below the poverty line due to the successive economic crises that resulted from the Syrian civil war. The US and EU imposed severe sanctions on the war-torn further exacerbating the crisis.

READ: Food being used as weapon of war in Syria, activists warn