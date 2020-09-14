Hamas welcomes formation of ‘United Leadership of Popular Resistance’

Hamas yesterday welcomed the formation of the “United Leadership of Popular Resistance”, considering it a practical step to turn the national consensus into measures on the ground.

“The formation of this body witnesses the beginning of the implementation of the national decisions taken during last week’s conference of Palestinian secretaries-general held in Beirut,” Hamas official Hussam Badran said in a press release.

“We are confident that all Palestinian national institutions will proceed with more steps to turn the rejection of all projects intended to liquidate the Palestinian cause into practical moves,” Badran added.

“All Palestinian factions have agreed to start implementing the outcomes of the secretaries-general’s conference, but some Arab states running towards the normalisation of ties with the Israeli occupation brought the formation of this body to the top of the conference’s agenda.”

Badran stressed on the importance of maintaining internal unity and putting aside all differences to save the Palestinian cause.

“We laud the massive and immediate response by all Palestinian factions and institutions to handle all dangers posed to the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian national project,” he said.

“We are confident that the Palestinian public is able to take the initiative and make moves to undermine any proposal aimed at liquidating the Palestinian cause by imposing solutions that will not achieve the Palestinians’ aspirations and national goals.”

