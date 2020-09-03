Official: Palestinian factions meeting aims to counter annexation plan

A spokesman for the Palestinian presidency, Nabil Abu-Rudeineh, said yesterday that the Palestinian factions’ meeting scheduled for today aims to counter Israel’s plan to annex swathes of the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem and the Jordan Valley, Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported.

Abu-Rudeineh said in a statement that the meeting “is a clear message to everyone that Palestine, with its people and its sanctities are greater than all plots” adding that “the meeting will send a strong and clear message to everyone to preserve the foundations that lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and adhering to the Arab peace initiative,” he added.

He pointed out that no agreement will pass without the consent of the Palestinian people and their legitimate leadership.

“The only way to achieve security and stability passes only through the Palestine Liberation Organisation, the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people,” he added.

Palestinian factions are scheduled to hold a videoconference today in Ramallah and Beirut with the participation of President Mahmoud Abbas and the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh.

