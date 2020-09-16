Abu Dhabi Investment Office to open Tel Aviv office

Portuguese / Spanish / English

September 16, 2020
Palestinians take part in a protest against the UAE's deal with Israel to normalise relations, in Gaza on 16 August 2020 [Mahmoud Nasser/ApaImages]
The state-run Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is to open its first office outside the United Arab Emirates in Tel Aviv, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Wednesday, following normalisation of relations between the UAE and Israel, Reuters reports.

Israel on Tuesday signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington with both the UAE and Bahrain.

“Tel Aviv is the first in a planned network of international offices that will support companies looking to expand their operations in Abu Dhabi, and to connect innovators from around the world to solve global challenges,” the statement on Twitter said.

ADIO and Invest in Israel, part of the economy ministry, agreed two weeks ago on bilateral investment cooperation.

