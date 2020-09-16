Israeli aircraft strike Gaza during White House ceremony

Israeli aircraft attacked in Gaza on Wednesday, witnesses said, and sirens warning of rocket fire from the Palestinian territory sounded in southern Israel.

The witnesses said a training base run by the Hamas, which controls Gaza, was hit in the airstrike. The Israeli military forces, which did not immediately confirm the attack, said rocket-warning sirens went off in Israeli communities bordering Gaza.

Hours earlier, a rocket fired by Palestinians in Gaza struck the coastal Israeli city of Ashdod, wounding two people, at the same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states, the UAE and Bahrain, signed agreements in Washington to establish formal relations.

