Cat sprints across the finish line at Turkey Balkan U20 race

A cat has sprinted across the finish line during the Balkan U20s championship men’s 100m race in the Turkish commercial capital Istanbul, causing a sensation.

The video of the feline’s surprise appearance was shared by the Turkish Athletics Federation on Sunday and shows the cat nearly interrupting athletes trying to make it across the finish line as it ran through the race’s eight lanes, with runners attempting to dodge it.

Turkey is known for its massive population of cats, where they can be seen almost at every corner of the cat-friendly nation.

