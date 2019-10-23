Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey holds cat beauty pageant

Are these a pedigree above the rest?
October 23, 2019 at 12:09 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, Turkey, Videos & Photo Stories
Cats, after receiving a pampering session, are seen at a Cat Research and Application centre in Van, Turkey on 22 October 2019. These cats will participate in an intentional beauty pageant in Istanbul. [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
A cat receives a pedicure at a Cat Research and Application centre, in Van, Turkey, ahead of a beauty pageant on 22 October 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
A van cat is seen at a Cat Research and Application centre, in Van province of Turkey on 22 October 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
A van cat is seen at a Cat Research and Application centre, in Van province of Turkey on 22 October 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]
A van cat is seen at a Cat Research and Application centre, in Van province of Turkey on 22 October 2019 [Özkan Bilgin/Anadolu Agency]

