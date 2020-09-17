Lebanese Druze leader says French initiative ‘last chance to save Lebanon’

The leader of Lebanon’s Druze community, Walid Jumblatt, said yesterday that the French initiative is the last chance to save the country.

“It appears that some did not understand or did not want to understand that the French initiative is the last opportunity to save Lebanon and to prevent its disappearance,” Jumblatt wrote on Twitter.

“The parties have returned to the quota system with the introduction of new customs, without contacting anyone, led by new amateurs on the scene,” he added.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron threatened the Lebanese politicians with individual sanctions if they failed to put the country on a new course within three months.

This came after a massive blast rocked the capital and led to the resignation of the government over claims that officials knew about the potential hazard but did not act to make it safe.

Report: Northern Ireland militant group working with Lebanon Hezbollah