Coronavirus claims 17 lives in Tunisia, 5 in Bahrain

Health authorities in Tunisia and Bahrain confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus outbreak on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

The Tunisian Health Ministry said 17 people had died from COVID-19, taking the country’s death toll to 155.

The virus has also sickened 625 people over the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 9,736, while the recoveries rose to 2,386 after 20 patients had recovered, a ministry statement said.

In Bahrain, the Health Ministry said the nationwide death toll rose to 221 after five people had died from the virus, while 2,856 new cases were registered, taking the count to 64,499 and 57,299 recoveries.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed nearly 957,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since December.

The US, India and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

More than 30.8 million cases have been reported, with nearly 21 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

READ: Coronavirus continues spread across Arab countries