Coronavirus continues spread across Arab countries

Health authorities several Arab countries confirmed on Thursday new infections and fatalities from the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Iraq’s Health Ministry said in a statement that 84 people had died from the virus, along with 4,326 new infections, over the past 24 hours.

The country’s infections tally stood at 307,385, including 8,332 deaths and 241,100 recoveries.

In Saudi Arabia, health authorities confirmed 30 deaths and 593 infections in the past 24 hours.

The kingdom’s total infections jumped to 338,144, including 4,399 deaths and 307,207 recovered cases.

Meanwhile, 13 fatalities and 557 infections were confirmed in Oman.

A statement by the Gulf country’s Health Ministry added that total cases had risen to 91,753, including 409 deaths.

In Libya, the National Center for Disease Control confirmed 11 deaths, as 886 patients tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours.

It added that total cases stood at 25,822 in the North African country, with 409 deaths and 13,908 recoveries.

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported four daily deaths, along with 825 infections.

Its infections tally jumped to 97,824, while deaths stood at 575 and recoveries at 87,911.

Also, another 786 patients were infected from the COVID-19 in the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement by the Emirati Health Ministry, the case tally reached 82,568, including 402 deaths and 72,117 recoveries.

The Qatari Health Ministry, meanwhile, said 244 infections had been confirmed.

Total infections stand at 122,693, along with 208 deaths and 119,613 recoveries.

Worldwide, the virus has claimed more than 942,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it broke out in China in December.

The US, Brazil, India are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 29.9 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries surpassing 20.3 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.