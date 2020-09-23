Tebboune: Algeria has no problem with Morocco

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that his country has no problem with Morocco, adding that the Western Sahara issue is “a matter of decolonisation”.

The president said Morocco is a brotherly country and that the Algerian people love the Moroccan people.

Tebboune stressed that the Algerian presidency is frank, and that he officially said on several occasions: “We have no problem with Morocco,” adding that ” if in Morocco they think there is a problem, let them come and say it.”

The president added that Algeria’s late King Hassan II to Algeria had said “the Western Sahara issue should be tabled to the UN, with fraternal relations with Algeria not affected,” stressing that “since the date of concluding this agreement in 1989, both countries maintained solid relations until 1995.”

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI sent a telegram of congratulations to Tebboune on his assumption of power in December, calling on him to open a new page in relations between the two countries.

