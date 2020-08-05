Algeria: We seek to strengthen neighbourly ties with Morocco

Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune yesterday stressed his country’s unwavering aspiration for closer, good, neighbourly ties with Morocco.

This came in a congratulatory telegram sent to the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI, on the occasion of “Throne Day” which was celebrated on 30 July, according to the official Moroccan News Agency.

Tebboune said Algeria is constantly seeking closer brotherly ties, good neighbourliness and cooperation between the Algerians and Moroccans.

He congratulated the Moroccan monarch saying Throne Day “is an occasion to confirm the depth of the sincere brotherly ties that unite our two brotherly peoples, and which are always underpinned by the values of interdependence and solidarity rooted in common history.”

Throne Day, which falls on 30 July, is considered a national holiday in Morocco. It is the date on which King Mohammed VI assumed power, succeeding the late Hassan II in 1999.

Tensions between the neighbouring countries have been heightened as a result of the Western Sahara region which Algeria described as “occupied”, angering Rabat.