Egypt pro-regime TV host celebrates murder of 2 Gaza fishermen

Pro-regime Egyptian TV host, Ahmed Moussa, yesterday boasted about the Egyptian navy’s killing of two Palestinian fishermen after they had allegedly crossed into Egyptian territorial waters a day earlier.

“Whoever tries to cross our borders will be chopped, and we are not bothering anyone, and there is no time for comforting anyone,” Moussa said.

“The borders for everyone are a red line … and if someone tries to cross them, he will not return. Hamas understands what I am saying,” he added.

On Saturday, the Egyptian naval forces shot dead two Palestinian fishermen after they allegedly crossed into Egyptian territorial waters, Anadolu Agency reported. A fisherman was also detained on Friday.

The head of Gaza’s fishermen’s union, Nizar Ayyash, said the Egyptian navy followed the fishermen’s boat and opened fire on them.

Ayyash added that the three fishermen are brothers and live in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza.

