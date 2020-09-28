Sudan National Umma Party: ‘Israel is an aberration’

Israel “is not a normal state”, the leader of the National Umma Party in Sudan, Sadiq Al-Mahdi, has said.

“For determined reasons, Israel is not a normal state, but an aberration. Normalisation is a soft name for surrender and has no connection with peace,” Al-Mahdi said.

At a seminar entitled “The Dangers of Normalisation with the Zionist Enemy”, held in the capital Khartoum, Al-Mahdi said: “The actions that we will take are based on several positions which are: a statement that normalisation is a soft name for surrender and has no connection with peace. Now, no Arab country is militarily confronting Israel.”

Reports: Israel’s Netanyahu, Sudan chief to meet in Uganda

He added: “As Stephen Walt and John Mearsheimer said in their book ‘The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy’, these forces give extremists a powerful recruitment tool, broaden the pool of potential terrorists and their sympathizers, and contribute to Islamic radicalism. This is what really happens.”

Al-Mahdi explained: “The current normalisation project has nothing to do with peace, but rather is a prelude to an upcoming war with Iran, and improve chances of winning the election for the American president and the prime minister of Israel.”

He continued: “Our position [on normalisation] is determined by the factors of Arab solidarity, Muslim solidarity and principles of justice, which forbid the establishment of a racist state.”