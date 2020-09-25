Reports: Israel’s Netanyahu, Sudan chief to meet in Uganda

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the chief of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, are scheduled to meet in Uganda in the near future to discuss bilateral relations, Israeli media outlets reported.

Israel’s i24 News quoted sources close to the Sudanese Sovereignty Council as saying that a press conference will be held in the Abbasi Hall, east of Zaytuna Hospital in Khartoum, tomorrow during which the Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be announced.

Al-Burhan, who recently visited the UAE, said he had discussed with US officials several issues during the visit, including “peace with Israel”.

In turn, the US envoy to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, said on Wednesday that another Arab country will follow the lead of the UAE and Bahrain and normalise relations with Israel within the next two days.

READ: Arab normalisation is another attempt to defeat the Palestinians psychologically

Netanyahu and Al-Burhan met earlier this year in Uganda and agreed to start normalising ties.

News reports have revealed that Sudan has request it be removed from the list of state sponsors of terrorism and be provided aid in return for normalising ties with the occupation state.

Several members of the ruling Sudanese coalition, including the Umma and the Communist Parties, strongly oppose normalising ties with Israel.