Iran denies it’s training terrorist group active in Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry today dismissed charges that it had trained a terrorist cell captured in Saudi Arabia, local news agencies reported.

In a statement issued by Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh, he described the Saudi claim as “a rehash of old accusations”.

“The recent accusations levelled by Saudi officials against the Islamic Republic of Iran are in line with the country’s invalid and repetitive positions over the past years.”

According to the statement, which was reported by Tasnim news agency, Khatibzadeh also said: “By abandoning political wisdom, and, this time, in the form of a threadbare show, Saudi rulers have fabricated a false case against Iran as a ploy to deflect public attention in order to cover up its own failed moves.”

“The Saudi rulers’ move to claim vulgar, cliché and worthless accusations is not a path that would help the Arab country achieve its goals.

“We recommend Saudi Arabia opt for the path of honesty and wisdom rather than playing out worthless and dictated scenarios.”

Saudi Arabia had claimed it had captured a “terrorist cell” consisting of ten people, claiming they received training in Iran.