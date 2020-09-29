Iran unveils new naval ballistic missile with 700km range

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled on Sunday a new naval ballistic missile with the potential range of 700 kilometres (430 miles), according to local reports, and which can travel twice as far as other rockets in Iran’s arsenal.

The “Zolfaghar Basir” is the naval variant of the surface-to-surface Zolfaghar ballistic missile, with a warhead equipped with an optical seeker.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that the missile was inaugurated at the National Aerospace Park in Tehran as part of an exhibition showcasing the achievements of the Aerospace Force. Several other weapons were on display, including Iran’s first home-grown air-to-surface guided rocket, designed to be launched from its Sukhoi Su-22 warplanes.

The new rocket is from the Fadak class and is equipped with high-explosive anti-armour warheads capable of travelling at speeds of 700m/s and reaching targets within a range of 2-4km.

Speaking at the inauguration, IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami said: “This exhibition shows the comprehensive plan of the deterrent power of the (Islamic republic’s) system.”

The older Zolfaghar ballistic missile was previously used by the IRGC against Daesh targets in Syria in 2017 and 2018 and more recently in January this year on the Ain Al-Assad airbase hosting US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani.

