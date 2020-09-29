Iran denies sending weapons to Armenia

Iran denied allegations on Tuesday that weapons and military equipment have been transported to Armenia.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the trucks allegedly carrying arms were actually transporting commercial products.

In response to journalists’ questions, Khatibzadeh explained that Iranian officials examine the shipments crossing the borders carefully.

He insisted that the authorities will not allow arms and ammunition to pass through the country, and pointed out that non-military goods are being transported between Iran and its neighbours as usual.

READ: Azerbaijan denies Turkey sent Syria fighters to support it

This is a particularly important issue given that, on Sunday, clashes broke out between Azerbaijan and Armenia, after Armenian forces fired on civilian neighbourhoods in its neighbour to the east.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence said that the Armenian attack caused civilian casualties, in addition to significant damage to civilian infrastructure in a number of villages that were subjected to heavy bombardment.

Since 1992, Armenia has occupied about 20 per cent of Azerbaijan territory, including the Karabakh region.